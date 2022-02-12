Beijing 2022: curling men's round robin session 4

February 12, 2022

Dmitrii Mironov of ROC competes during the Curling Men's Round Robin Session 4 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between ROC and Denmark at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Mark Nichols of Canada competes during the Curling Men's Round Robin Session 4 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Canada and Britain at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

Valentin Tanner (C) of Switzerland competes during the Curling Men's Round Robin Session 4 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Canada and Britain at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

Valentin Tanner (L) and Benoit Schwarz of Switzerland compete during the Curling Men's Round Robin Session 4 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Canada and Britain at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

Mads Noergaard of Denmark competes during the Curling Men's Round Robin Session 4 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between ROC and Denmark at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

