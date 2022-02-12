Feature: Canadian Olympic photo manager values everything at Beijing 2022

CHONGLI, Zhangjiakou, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- It would be hard to find a more fitting Olympic venue photo manager than a man like Arnold Lim who never takes no for an answer.

The Korean-Canadian, 42 years old, is working at his fourth Winter Olympic Games, after making his Olympic debut in 2010 in his home country, before moving to his parents' homeland of South Korea for Pyeongchang 2018, and now coming to his wife's country of China to become the photo manager of the National Cross-country Skiing Center.

Serving Beijing 2022 was on Lim's to-do list since Beijing successfully bid for the Winter Games seven years ago.

"It's my priority, and I love China and respect the culture and people here, I'm really happy to be here and want to give my all for the Games," he said.

After ten years of running a restaurant with his family, Lim was yearning to work as photojournalist and was excited about the opportunity to do that at the Olympic Games.

The Canadian needs to coordinate and arrange route and positions of photojournalists and solve all possible problems at the National Cross-country Skiing Center, where 12 gold medals will be won at Beijing 2022.

"I know what my role is. I'm coming here to get involved, get active and help everyone."

The colleagues were also buoyed by Lim's tireless dedication.

"My Chinese colleagues have that mentality. China paid a lot to hold the Winter Games and it belongs to all the Chinese people," said Lim.

Lim thinks the Winter Games is a window for China to show themselves to the world, and also help Chinese youths involve themselves in winter sports.

"I believe that more Chinese athletes will participate in the Winter Games in the future, and it's good for Olympics and winter sports," said Lim.

The veteran also praised Bing Dwen Dwen, the mascot for the Beijing 2022.

"Everybody loves pandas and the design is great, I have bought one for my children."

Though he will continue to serve the Olympic Games in whatever way he can, Lim also plans to take some time away, and it might be his last steps at Beijing 2022.

"I'm too far from my kids and cannot take care of them, and I think it's important for me to spend more time with them," he said.

