IOC official praises COVID-19 prevention during Beijing Winter Olympics

Xinhua) 09:46, February 12, 2022

MOSCOW, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) -- Beijing is the "safest place on the planet" given its anti-coronavirus measures taken during the Winter Olympics, an official of the International Olympic Committee has said.

"It is almost impossible to get infected with COVID-19 within the bubble," Brian McCloskey, chief of the Beijing 2022 Medical Expert Panel, was quoted by Russia's RIA Novosti news agency as saying recently.

"We look at the results of all tests every day and everyone has been vaccinated," he said.

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics are being held under strict anti-coronavirus measures, RIA Novosti noted.

