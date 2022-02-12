Beijing 2022: Ice hockey women's play-off quarterfinal
Laura Stacey (L) of Canada tries to control the puck during the ice hockey women's play-off quarterfinal between Canada and Sweden at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Laura Stacey (top) of Canada shoots the puck during the ice hockey women's play-off quarterfinal between Canada and Sweden at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Sarah Nurse (2nd L) of Canada celebrates scoring during the ice hockey women's play-off quarterfinal between Canada and Sweden at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Brianne Jenner (4th L) of Canada scores a goal during the ice hockey women's play-off quarterfinal between Canada and Sweden at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Goalkeeper Emma Soderberg (front R) of Sweden clashes with her teammate Michelle Lowenhielm (front L) during the ice hockey women's play-off quarterfinal between Canada and Sweden at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)
Erin Ambrose (1st R) of Canada falls down during the ice hockey women's play-off quarterfinal between Canada and Sweden at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)
