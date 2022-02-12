Highlights of ice hockey men's preliminary matches on Feb. 11

Xinhua) 09:53, February 12, 2022

Lucas Wallmark of Sweden passes the puck during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Sweden and Slovakia at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Gustav Rydahl (top) of Sweden vies with Tomas Jurco of Slovakia during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Sweden and Slovakia at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Anton Lander (1st L) of Sweden shoots the gate during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Sweden and Slovakia at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Theodor Lennstrom (C) of Sweden and Milos Kelemen (R) of Slovakia clash during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Sweden and Slovakia at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Joakim Nordstrom (C) of Sweden celebrates scoring during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Sweden and Slovakia at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Milos Kelemen (2nd L) of Slovakia and Theodor Lennstrom (2nd R) of Sweden clash during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Sweden and Slovakia at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Carl Klingberg (L) of Sweden vies with Martin Marincin of Slovakia during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Sweden and Slovakia at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Theodor Lennstrom (L) of Sweden clashes with Samuel Takac (C) of Slovakia during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Sweden and Slovakia at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Tomas Jurco (L) of Slovakia vies with Anton Lander of Sweden during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Sweden and Slovakia at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Michal Cajkovsky (L) of Slovakia tries to control the puck during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Sweden and Slovakia at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Lukas Bengtsson (C) of Sweden vies for the puck during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Sweden and Slovakia at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Martin Marincin of Slovakia shoots the puck during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Sweden and Slovakia at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Goalkeeper Patrik Rybar (1st R) of Slovakia tries to make a save during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Sweden and Slovakia at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Martin Marincin (1st L) and Simon Nemec (1st R) of Slovakia vie with Carl Klingberg of Sweden during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Sweden and Slovakia at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Martin Marincin (L) of Slovakia tries to control the puck during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Sweden and Slovakia at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Goalkeeper Matej Tomek of Slovakia misses a goal during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Sweden and Slovakia at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Goalkeeper Matej Tomek of Slovakia misses a goal during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Sweden and Slovakia at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Goalkeeper Matej Tomek of Slovakia misses a goal during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Sweden and Slovakia at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Frederik Storm (C) of Denmark vies with Damir Sharipzyanov (top) of ROC during the men's ice hockey preliminary round Group B match between Denmark and ROC at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Li He)

Arseni Gritsyuk (L) of ROC controls the puck during the men's ice hockey preliminary round Group B match between Denmark and ROC at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Li He)

Nicklas Jensen (R) of Denmark attacks during the men's ice hockey preliminary round Group B match between Denmark and ROC at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Li He)

Nicklas Jensen (R) of Denmark shoots during the men's ice hockey preliminary round Group B match between Denmark and ROC at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Li He)

Fredrik Olofsson (top) of Sweden and Pavol Regenda of Slovakia fall during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Sweden and Slovakia at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Killian Mottet of Switzerland tires to control the puck during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group B match between the Czech Republic and Switzerland at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Li He)

Goalkeeper Simon Hrubec of the Czech Republic tries to make a save during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group B match between the Czech Republic and Switzerland at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Jakub Jerabek (C) of the Czech Republic of vies with Joel Vermin (R) of Switzerland during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group B match between the Czech Republic and Switzerland at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Ramon Untersander (1st R) of Switzerland competes during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group B match between the Czech Republic and Switzerland at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

David Krejci (L) of the Czech Republic scores his penalty during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group B match between the Czech Republic and Switzerland at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Goalkeeper Simon Hrubec of the Czech Republic tries to make a save during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group B match between the Czech Republic and Switzerland at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Athletes compete during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group B match between the Czech Republic and Switzerland at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Mirco Muller (L) and Enzo Corvi of Switzerland compete during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group B match between the Czech Republic and Switzerland at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Athletes of the Czech Republic and Switzerland clash during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group B match between the Czech Republic and Switzerland at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Hynek Zohorna of the Czech Republic tries to control the puck during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group B match between the Czech Republic and Switzerland at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Martins Dzierkals (L) of Latvia vies with Marko Anttila (C) of Finland during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Latvia and Finland at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Li An)

Sami Vatanen (2nd R) of Finland competes during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Latvia and Finland at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

(220212) -- BEIJING, Feb. 11, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Arturs Kulda of Latvia competes during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Latvia and Finland at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Li An)

(220212) -- BEIJING, Feb. 11, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Renars Krastenbergs (front) of Latvia competes during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Latvia and Finland at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Li An)

(220212) -- BEIJING, Feb. 11, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Janis Jaks (2nd R) of Latvia competes during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Latvia and Finland at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Li An)

(220212) -- BEIJING, Feb. 11, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Rodrigo Abols (front) of Latvinia competes during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Latvia and Finland at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Li An)

(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)