Highlights of ice hockey men's preliminary matches on Feb. 11
Lucas Wallmark of Sweden passes the puck during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Sweden and Slovakia at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Gustav Rydahl (top) of Sweden vies with Tomas Jurco of Slovakia during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Sweden and Slovakia at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Anton Lander (1st L) of Sweden shoots the gate during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Sweden and Slovakia at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Theodor Lennstrom (C) of Sweden and Milos Kelemen (R) of Slovakia clash during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Sweden and Slovakia at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Joakim Nordstrom (C) of Sweden celebrates scoring during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Sweden and Slovakia at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Milos Kelemen (2nd L) of Slovakia and Theodor Lennstrom (2nd R) of Sweden clash during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Sweden and Slovakia at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Carl Klingberg (L) of Sweden vies with Martin Marincin of Slovakia during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Sweden and Slovakia at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)
Theodor Lennstrom (L) of Sweden clashes with Samuel Takac (C) of Slovakia during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Sweden and Slovakia at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)
Tomas Jurco (L) of Slovakia vies with Anton Lander of Sweden during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Sweden and Slovakia at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)
Michal Cajkovsky (L) of Slovakia tries to control the puck during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Sweden and Slovakia at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)
Lukas Bengtsson (C) of Sweden vies for the puck during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Sweden and Slovakia at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)
Martin Marincin of Slovakia shoots the puck during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Sweden and Slovakia at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)
Goalkeeper Patrik Rybar (1st R) of Slovakia tries to make a save during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Sweden and Slovakia at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)
Martin Marincin (1st L) and Simon Nemec (1st R) of Slovakia vie with Carl Klingberg of Sweden during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Sweden and Slovakia at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)
Martin Marincin (L) of Slovakia tries to control the puck during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Sweden and Slovakia at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)
Goalkeeper Matej Tomek of Slovakia misses a goal during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Sweden and Slovakia at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)
Goalkeeper Matej Tomek of Slovakia misses a goal during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Sweden and Slovakia at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)
Goalkeeper Matej Tomek of Slovakia misses a goal during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Sweden and Slovakia at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)
Frederik Storm (C) of Denmark vies with Damir Sharipzyanov (top) of ROC during the men's ice hockey preliminary round Group B match between Denmark and ROC at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Li He)
Arseni Gritsyuk (L) of ROC controls the puck during the men's ice hockey preliminary round Group B match between Denmark and ROC at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Li He)
Nicklas Jensen (R) of Denmark attacks during the men's ice hockey preliminary round Group B match between Denmark and ROC at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Li He)
Nicklas Jensen (R) of Denmark shoots during the men's ice hockey preliminary round Group B match between Denmark and ROC at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Li He)
Fredrik Olofsson (top) of Sweden and Pavol Regenda of Slovakia fall during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Sweden and Slovakia at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Killian Mottet of Switzerland tires to control the puck during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group B match between the Czech Republic and Switzerland at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Li He)
Goalkeeper Simon Hrubec of the Czech Republic tries to make a save during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group B match between the Czech Republic and Switzerland at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
Jakub Jerabek (C) of the Czech Republic of vies with Joel Vermin (R) of Switzerland during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group B match between the Czech Republic and Switzerland at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
Ramon Untersander (1st R) of Switzerland competes during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group B match between the Czech Republic and Switzerland at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
David Krejci (L) of the Czech Republic scores his penalty during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group B match between the Czech Republic and Switzerland at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
Goalkeeper Simon Hrubec of the Czech Republic tries to make a save during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group B match between the Czech Republic and Switzerland at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
Athletes compete during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group B match between the Czech Republic and Switzerland at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
Mirco Muller (L) and Enzo Corvi of Switzerland compete during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group B match between the Czech Republic and Switzerland at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
Athletes of the Czech Republic and Switzerland clash during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group B match between the Czech Republic and Switzerland at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
Hynek Zohorna of the Czech Republic tries to control the puck during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group B match between the Czech Republic and Switzerland at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
Martins Dzierkals (L) of Latvia vies with Marko Anttila (C) of Finland during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Latvia and Finland at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Li An)
Sami Vatanen (2nd R) of Finland competes during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Latvia and Finland at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
(220212) -- BEIJING, Feb. 11, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Arturs Kulda of Latvia competes during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Latvia and Finland at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Li An)
(220212) -- BEIJING, Feb. 11, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Renars Krastenbergs (front) of Latvia competes during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Latvia and Finland at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Li An)
(220212) -- BEIJING, Feb. 11, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Janis Jaks (2nd R) of Latvia competes during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Latvia and Finland at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Li An)
(220212) -- BEIJING, Feb. 11, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Rodrigo Abols (front) of Latvinia competes during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group C match between Latvia and Finland at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Li An)
