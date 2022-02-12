We Are China

United States crowned in mixed team 1 snowboard cross

Xinhua) 13:03, February 12, 2022

CHONGLI, Zhangjiakou, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- The United States won the gold medal in the mixed team 1 snowboard cross final at Beijing 2022 here on Saturday.

Italy took silver and Canada pocketed the bronze.

