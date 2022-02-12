U.S. Ski &Snowboard head coach Peter Foley accused of sexual misconduct
CHONGLI, Zhangjiakou, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- United States Ski &Snowboard has reportedly opened an investigation on allegations of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior on the U.S. snowboard team involving current head coach Peter Foley.
The investigation came after Callan Chythlook-Sifsof, who competed for the U.S. in the 2010 Winter Olympics, wrote on social media that "Peter Foley has taken naked photos of female athletes for over a decade."
According to USA Today, U.S. Ski &Snowboard spokesman Tom Horrocks said the organization is "aware of the recent allegations" against Foley.
Foley, who is coaching at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, has not responded or commented on the allegations publicly as the mixed snowboard cross competition takes place on Saturday.
