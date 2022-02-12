Feature: All taking part, Olympic spirit fires up in China

BEIJING, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- The most important thing in the Olympic Games is not to win but to take part, and this spirit has taken the Chinese nation by storm, as people across the country are finding ingenious and creative ways to get involved.

While athletes from around the world are at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games vying for medals, ordinary people are channelling the Olympic spirit and enjoying a newfound love for ice and snow sports.

AMATEURS INSPIRED

Clips on short video platform Douyin of Chinese netizens creating their own curling matches have amassed millions of views.

While they might lack professional equipment, they are not short on ideas, and everyday items -- cookware with a flat bottom and a handle, and brooms and mops -- are used to play the game at home or outside.

A resident surnamed Han, from Inner Mongolia, north China, hosted a family curling match, and the video of the game won hearty laughs from netizens.

"My children were very excited after watching the curling matches on TV and eager to play. So I took a kettle, a pressure cooker and some brooms, and play the game with my family members on some ice in my village," Han said, adding the children's interest in the sport increased after playing.

"The idea is brilliant." "We, from the warm southern region, will try this game on our marble floor," netizens on Douyin commented.

Wen Qi, a resident in Beijing, happened to have a chance to play curling in a restaurant during the Spring Festival holiday. The restaurant cleared space for the game and invited customers to play with a heavy flat stone. Gifts were awarded based on the distance covered.

"It was not an easy task. I had to control my strength and the speed and direction of the stone so that I won the gift I wanted," said Wen, who finally took home a box of beer.

"It was unforgettable. My family cheered for me so hard. They also learned more about the sport," Wen added.

Events such as curling and ice hockey may not have been as widely known as short track speed skating among Chinese people before the Games. However, with Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games dominating social media discussions, disciplines that previously went under the radar are generating a lot of discussions.

HIGHER ENGAGEMENT

Statistics showed that, as of October 2021, around 346 million people, almost a quarter of the country's population, participated in ice and snow sports after China's successful bid in 2015 to host the Winter Olympics.

Wang Cheng, a ski enthusiast, has witnessed huge changes in the winter sports industry over the past few decades. He was among the earliest ice and snow sports amateurs in China in the 1990s when very few Chinese regarded skiing as a sport.

"Now there are many more ski resorts, and supporting infrastructure including accommodation and transportation have also been improved," said Wang, in his 70s, adding he spent the whole winter skiing and made many friends.

As winter sports venues were built across the country, children and youngsters have found new interests and hobbies, too. Among the 346 million people who participate in ice and snow sports, over 15.6 percent are teenagers, according to Ding Dong, chairman of the Chinese Ski Association.

"We used to see very few teenagers or retirees, but now kids as young as 11 months and people in their 70s and 80s take part in winter sports here," said Shi Wei, a ski instructor at Fulong Ski Resort in Chongli, a district of Beijing 2022 co-host city Zhangjiakou.

Yu Zhongqi, a PhD student at Tsinghua University, is proud of being a volunteer at the Games. But this is not his first time. Fourteen years ago, he served as a city volunteer at the Beijing Summer Olympics.

"In 2008, we sang 'Welcome to Beijing' to invite the world to know us better; Today, as we welcome the Olympics again, our message is to come 'Together for a Shared Future'," Yu said.

Statistics showed that more than 1 million people applied to be volunteers at the games. The interest is a reflection of the public's passion for the Games. Among the 1 million candidates, around 20,000 were selected, while 40,000 people were assigned as city volunteers.

PARTICIPATION VALUED

On Wednesday, Gao Hongbo, a young Chinese athlete ended his Olympic journey with a 15 point score at the Men's Snowboard Halfpipe Qualification, the lowest in the qualifying session.

While understandably disappointed, he did not let it define his experience. On the contrary, Gao's big bright smile, and sunny demeanour on live streaming impressed many Chinese.

Gao had told his Weibo followers that he was injured ahead of the match, "...but I don't want to miss such a great chance to take part in the Olympic Winter Games, so I go with injuries. There are absolutely no regrets for me now."

The 21-year-old, who has only 2,300 followers on Weibo, received more than 6,000 likes and over 1,700 comments following his post. Many agreed that Gao's attitude during and after the match underscored how important is it to do you best, no matter the situation.

"I am touched by your spirit in chasing your dream, which matches your Olympic spirit. You, young fighter, and your sunny smile are the warmest things today. Get well soon and I look forward to seeing your real potential!" a netizen wrote.

"The Olympics is not only about champions. Salute to today's courageous 15-point young man. Come on, you have a promising future," netizen ATatinger wrote.

