Pic story of Brazil's Olympic veteran

13:12, February 12, 2022

Jaqueline Mourao of Brazil reacts after cross-country skiing women's 10km classic at National Cross-Country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. Setting foot again in Beijing where she competed in mountain biking in 2008, Jaqueline Mourao created history as the first Brazilian athlete to compete at the Olympic Games eight times since her Olympic debut at Athens 2004, and she's also the first Brazilian woman athlete competed at both summer and winter Olympics. "In 2008, I wasn't a very mature athlete, mentally," Mourao said. "Today - perhaps because I've become a mother twice and had all these other experiences - I'm more focused on myself and my performance and can better channel the energy at what I want to do." (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

