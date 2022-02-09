Chinese embassy, U.S. museum virtually celebrate Chinese New Year with American families

WASHINGTON, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang has joined more than 400 American families in the Virtual Chinese New Year Family Day, co-hosted by the Chinese Embassy in the United States and the Smithsonian American Art Museum.

In a video message delivered on Feb. 5, Qin first sent Chinese New Year greetings to the audience, and then underlined the 2022 Olympic Winter Games underway in Beijing.

Athletes from all over the world, including members of Team USA, "are giving their best performances while experiencing the Lunar New Year in China," he said, noting that the audience were also able to celebrate the traditional Chinese festival by enjoying performances by both Chinese and American artists.

Stephanie Stebich, director of the Smithsonian American Art Museum, thanked the Chinese embassy for supporting the Family Day event, the eighth of its kind jointly hosted by the two sides, saying that she looks forward to many more cultural exchange programs in the future.

The Chinese embassy provided the event with demonstration videos on Beijing Opera, traditional Chinese paper-cutting, and clay modeling.

Local American Chinese arts groups also created and shared videos of lion dancing, Chinese diabolo playing, and calligraphy writing, giving the audience a rich experience of Chinese New Year celebration.

The Smithsonian American Art Museum, part of the Smithsonian Institution, is home to one of the largest and most inclusive collections of American art in the world.

