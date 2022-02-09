China's top legislature slams U.S. bill with negative China content

BEIJING, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- The National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, has voiced strong dissatisfaction with and firm opposition to a U.S. bill containing negative content related to China.

The so-called "America COMPETES Act of 2022," recently passed by the U.S. House of Representatives, is steeped in Cold-War mentality and zero-sum game mindset, and denigrates China's development path as well as its domestic and foreign policies, the NPC Foreign Affairs Committee said in a statement.

The bill, under the guise of enhancing the competitiveness of the United States, intends to curb and suppress China's innovation and development and maintain the global hegemony of the United States, the statement said.

It also noted that moves to treat China as a strategic rival of the United States will only undermine mutual trust between the two countries, sabotage bilateral cooperation in the fields of economy and trade, education, science and technology, and will eventually harm the vital interests of the United States.

The bill's content relating to Taiwan seriously violates the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. Joint Communiqués, the statement said.

It stressed that issues relating to Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong are purely China's internal affairs that brook no external interference.

"Any egregious attempt to interfere with China's internal affairs and hurt China's core interests will be met with strong reactions," read the statement.

It also urged the U.S. Congress to view China's development in an objective and rational way, to immediately halt the progress of the bill, and to safeguard China-U.S. relations with concrete actions.

