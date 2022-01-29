China firmly opposes malicious U.S. suppression of Chinese telecom operator

BEIJING, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- China firmly opposes the United States' generalization of the concept of national security, its abuse of state power and its repeated malicious suppression of Chinese telecom operators in the absence of facts, the Ministry of Commerce said on Friday.

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Thursday revoked China Unicom America's authority to provide telecom services in the United States.

The move is a severe deviation from market-oriented principles, and it has damaged the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises and consumers, including those in the United States, and disrupted the normal order of the international economy and trade, the ministry said.

The ministry urged the United States to immediately cease its unreasonable suppression of Chinese companies and treat Chinese firms investing and operating in the United States fairly.

The Chinese side will take necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, according to the ministry.

