China opposes addition of 33 Chinese entities to U.S. "unverified list": spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:48, February 09, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- China firmly opposes the adding of 33 Chinese entities to the U.S. export-control "unverified list," urging the United States to correct its wrongdoing and return to the right track of win-win cooperation, the Ministry of Commerce said on Tuesday.

Using export controls as a tool of political repression and economic bullying, the United States has in recent years continually taken unilateral measures to suppress enterprises, institutions and individuals of other countries, a spokesperson with the ministry said in a statement responding to media questions.

Such behaviors have led to difficulties and obstacles for normal economic and trade cooperation between Chinese and U.S. enterprises, severely damaged international economic and trade orders and free-trade rules, and posed a serious threat to global industrial and supply chains, according to the spokesperson.

"This is not in the interests of China, nor those of the United States or the whole world," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson urged the U.S. side to immediately correct its wrongdoing, return to the right track of win-win cooperation, and work with the international community to contribute more to the stability of global industrial and supply chains and the recovery of the world economy.

