Chinese skier Zhao fails to qualify for freestyle skiing men's moguls finals at Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 13:20, February 06, 2022

CHONGLI, Zhangjiakou, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese skier Zhao Yang finished at the bottom in qualification round two of the freestyle skiing men's moguls event at Beijing 2022, and failed to qualify for the finals on Saturday.

In qualification round one held on Thursday, the 29-year-old skier also ranked at bottom.

"I feel very happy, and I'm honored to be here. My dream to compete at the Olympics has come true. That's all I can ask. I think I tried my best in the competition," said Zhao, who made an Olympic debut for China in the event.

"The Chinese men's moguls team made great progress but still has a long way to go. I believe the team will become much stronger in future. I will keep training and look forward to the next Winter Olympics," Zhao added.

Once an Alpine skier, Zhao took up freestyle skiing moguls in 2008.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Bianji)