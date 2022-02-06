Beijing Winter Olympics sends positive message in difficult times, says head of Slovenia's team

13:19, February 06, 2022 By Marja Vogric ( Xinhua

LJUBLJANA, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- Tomaz Barada, head of Slovenia's Olympic team, said the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games gives the world a positive message during difficult pandemic times.

"The Games shows that life continues regardless of the epidemic. They give us a positive direction that the sport has to go on," Barada told Xinhua in a video interview on Friday.

Barada also believes that restrictions are necessary for the Games taking place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We just try to think of the tournament, to do our best in the competition," said Barada.

"I really want athletes to remain healthy, to be able to show what they trained for and to achieve what they deserve."

The Beijing Winter Olympics is the fourth that Barada attends as a part of an Olympic supporting team. He was a successful kickbox and taekwondo athlete but has never competed at the Games himself.

42 Slovenian athletes are competing in six disciplines at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Barada said Slovenia has the most chances to win medals in ski jumping and cross-country skiing.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Bianji)