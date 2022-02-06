Senior CPC official meets with former KMT chairperson

February 06, 2022

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, meets with former chairperson of the Chinese Kuomintang party Hung Hsiu-chu, who attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2022.

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Wang Yang Saturday met with Hung Hsiu-chu, former chairperson of the Chinese Kuomintang party, in Beijing after Hung attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Conveying Spring Festival greetings from Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, to Hung and Taiwan compatriots, Wang said Taiwan compatriots' participation in the Games in various ways vividly shows that all Chinese people are sharing the national glory.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, also expressed wishes that athletes from Taiwan will perform well in the Games.

Stressing that no force can resist the historical trend of China's reunification, Wang called on people across the Taiwan Strait to resolutely oppose "Taiwan independence" separatist elements and the interference from external forces.

Hung said Taiwan should not be absent in the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and expressed hope that people across the Strait will further promote the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations.

