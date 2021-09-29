Mainland commends KMT figures' positive remarks on cross-Strait relationship: spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:04, September 29, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- A mainland spokesperson on Wednesday commended the positive remarks regarding the cross-Strait relationship made by prominent figures of the Chinese Kuomingtang (KMT) party.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks when commenting on the recently concluded election of the KMT chairperson.

During the election, all four candidates including Eric Chu, who eventually won the election, expressed willingness to uphold the 1992 Consensus, oppose "Taiwan independence," and develop the cross-Strait relationship, noted Zhu.

Zhu also acknowledged their positive remarks of rebooting cross-Strait dialogues, exchanges and cooperations, and safeguarding the peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

