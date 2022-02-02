Press conference on Beijing Winter Olympics held at Main Media Center
Yan Jiarong, spokesperson of the Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games (BOCOG), speaks during a press conference at the Main Media Center for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 1, 2022. The press conference on the games and culture is held here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)
Photo taken on Feb. 1, 2022 shows a press conference at the Main Media Center for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China. The press conference on the games and culture is held here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)
Wu Xiaonan, director of the operations team of the National Speed Skating Oval, speaks during a press conference at the Main Media Center for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 1, 2022. The press conference on the games and culture is held here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)
Zhao Weidong, director general of the Media and Communications Department of the Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games (BOCOG) and spokesperson of BOCOG, speaks during a press conference at the Main Media Center for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 1, 2022. The press conference on the games and culture is held here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)
Yang Yang, chairman of the Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games (BOCOG) Athletes' Commission, speaks during a press conference at the Main Media Center for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 1, 2022. The press conference on the games and culture is held here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)
Photos
