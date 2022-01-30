Sweden's Andersson eager to challenge overlord Norway in Beijing

CHONGLI, China, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- Sweden's Ebba Andersson expects to overthrow Norwegian's dominance on cross-country skiing at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

The overall World Cup No.2 hasn't won an Olympic gold medal yet. Her biggest rival is Norwegian Terese Johaug, who is back to her best to claim four gold medals at 2021 World Championships from a previous doping ban.

"Therese has been completely outstanding. It's been a big challenge to keep up with her, but I see it as my inspiration that it's her that we're chasing," The 24-year-old said.

Her parents took her skiing when she was young but only really became keen when a couple of coaches from a local club visited her primary school when she was eight years old. "I became interested and joined training, and then I was stuck."

She won the silver medal of women's 4x5km relay at PyeongChang 2018, and the world championship in 2019.

"The training shape is very strong and my competition shape has been on a rise throughout the season, so I think that it will feel at its best when it's time for the Olympics," Said she.

Now, Andersson believes this year will be special.

"I don't feel that there's anything that stops me from aiming as high as at the very top of the podium at the Olympics."

