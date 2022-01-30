Home>>
Beijing Winter Olympics: training sessions
(Xinhua) 09:05, January 30, 2022
Ivano Zanatta, head coach of China's men's ice hockey team, instructs players during a training session at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China, Jan. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
Photos
