Beijing Winter Olympics: training sessions

Xinhua) 09:05, January 30, 2022

Ivano Zanatta, head coach of China's men's ice hockey team, instructs players during a training session at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China, Jan. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

