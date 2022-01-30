U.S. star skater Nathan Chen excited for Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 08:50, January 30, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- Within 24 hours of arriving in Beijing, three-time world champion Nathan Chen of the United States began training on ice in the Capital Indoor Stadium.

On Saturday evening, Chen spent 40 minutes on ice practising slides, jumps and spins. Together with him were Chinese skater Jin Boyang and Michal Brezina of the Czech Republic.

According to the Playbook, athletes do not need to wear face masks when training or competing, but Chen was the only skater that kept a mask on during the training.

"I've been training like that, so I'm used to it," the U.S. title hopeful told Xinhua.

Discussing his first practise in the stadium that will host the figure skating competitions at Beijing 2022, Chen said, "I'll take some more time to get used to it, but it's good."

Having just landed in Beijing, Chen added that he was a little sleepy and looked forward to a good rest tonight.

Despite the jet lag, the reigning world champion was happy in Beijing. "I'm really excited to be here, the Village is beautiful and nice with a lot of rooms."

Chen, 22, finished fifth in the men's event at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, and helped the U.S. win a bronze medal in the team event.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)