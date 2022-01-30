"Ice Ribbon" helps me bring out best shape, says Chinese medal hopeful Ning

BEIJING, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese speed skater Ning Zhongyan said on Saturday that the National Speed Skating Oval, also known as the "Ice Ribbon", can help him reach his best form at the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics.

"The venue is big and beautiful, I think it can inspire me to compete at my best level," Ning said after a training session.

Alongside with teammates Wang Haotian, Xu Fu and Lian Ziwen, Ning has trained for two hours in the newly-built ice venue for Beijing 2022.

Ning is one of China's medal hopefuls at the Games, winning men's 1,500m and 1,000m golds in the World Cup series this season.

The speed skating events of Beijing 2022 will start on February 5 and run through to February 19.

