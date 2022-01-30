Chinese skeleton athlete Geng rueful over Olympic exclusion

BEIJING, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese skeleton athlete Geng Wenqiang has expressed regret over his exclusion from China's roster for the Beijing Olympic Winter Games.

The 26-year-old was surprisingly left out of China's Olympic list which was unveiled on Thursday.

"It has always been my dream to compete at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, and I have been working hard for this dream over the past four years," Geng wrote on his twitter-like Weibo account on Saturday.

"Although it's a pity I didn't make it onto China's roster, I sincerely hope our team can achieve good results at the Olympics," he continued.

Yan Wengang and Yin Zheng will compete for China in the men's skeleton event.

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics will open next Friday and end on February 20.

