Ghana to dispatch three-person team for Beijing Winter Olympics

ACCRA, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) -- A three-person team will represent Ghana at the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics, Ghana's Ministry of Youth and Sports said in a statement Monday.

The team consists of one athlete Carlos Mader, a coach, and an official from the Youth and Sports Ministry.

Mader was born in Ghana, but was adopted by Swiss parents and has resided in Switzerland for most of his life

Mader qualified for the Beijing Winter Olympics in January, making him Ghana's sole representative in the Olympics.

