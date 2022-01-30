Home>>
In pics: decorative installations with theme of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in Yanqing
(Xinhua) 10:15, January 30, 2022
Photo taken on Jan. 29, 2022 shows the decorative installations with the theme of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics at Yanqing Railway Station in Yanqing District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Feature: Chen Lu transforms from "Butterfly on Ice" into professional coach
- Tanzanian President Hassan commends China for hosting Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games
- Ireland sends first luge athlete, a doctor, to Beijing Winter Olympics
- Beijing Winter Olympics: training sessions
- Chinese skeleton athlete Geng rueful over Olympic exclusion
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.