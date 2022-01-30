In pics: decorative installations with theme of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in Yanqing

Xinhua) 10:15, January 30, 2022

Photo taken on Jan. 29, 2022 shows the decorative installations with the theme of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics at Yanqing Railway Station in Yanqing District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

