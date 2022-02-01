Chinese ambassador, U.S. business leaders vow to work for sound, stable China-U.S. ties in Year of Tiger

Xinhua) 09:43, February 01, 2022

The photo posted on the website of the Chinese Embassy in the United States shows Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang delivering a congratulatory speech during the online reception for the Chinese New Year held by the embassy on Jan. 30, 2022. (Xinhua)

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang and U.S. business leaders said on Sunday that they will work for the stable development of China-U.S. relations in the upcoming Year of the Tiger.

"In the coming year of the tiger, we must have courage and vision," Qin said at an online reception for the Chinese New Year held by the Chinese Embassy.

"We should follow the agreement reached by the two Presidents in their virtual meeting last year, uphold the spirit of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, tackle difficulties head-on, and work for the sound and stable growth of China-U.S. relations," Qin said, adding this is for the benefit of people of both countries and the whole world.

"Let's not forget the Flying Tigers and many other touching stories, and do our best to further our friendship in the new era," Qin said, referring to the group of American volunteer pilots, who went to China during World War II to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Chinese people to fight the invading Japanese troops.

A photocopy of the congratulatory letter written by former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and Carter Center CEO Paige Alexander to Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang on the occasion of the Chinese New Year is posted on the website of the Chinese Embassy in the United States. (Xinhua)

In a congratulatory letter to the ambassador, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and Carter Center CEO Paige Alexander wrote that 43 years ago, then Chinese Vice Premier Deng Xiaoping visited the White House during the Chinese New Year.

Deng's visit and his meetings with U.S. officials and citizens "laid a strong foundation for the new relationship to flourish in the coming decades," they wrote.

"We wish the Chinese people a happy and prosperous Year of the Tiger and hope the bilateral relationship between the United States and China returns to peaceful and constructive engagement," they added.

The combo photo shows Stephen Orlins, president of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, and Craig Allen, president of the U.S.-China Business Council, delivering congratulatory remarks during the online reception for the Chinese New Year held by the Chinese Embassy in the United States on Jan. 30, 2022. (Xinhua)

Stephen Orlins, president of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, said at the online reception that the tiger represents good health, vitality, and strength.

"We need these characteristics to improve the health of the peoples of the world and U.S.-China relations," Orlins said. "I know that together we will strengthen U.S.-China relations in the Year of the Tiger."

Craig Allen, president of the U.S.-China Business Council, said that during the last year "we saw continued strong top-line performance from our members," with an overwhelming majority showing profitability and a will to increase their investments in China.

"Now we embrace the tiger, who is known for competitiveness, but also for courage and ambition. That is the perfect analogy for the U.S.-China commercial relationship in 2022," Allen said.

"We support the American business community in China to grow the U.S.-China commercial relationship and support our shared prosperity," he added.

