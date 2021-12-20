Chinese FM calls for exploring way of peaceful coexistence between China, U.S.

Xinhua) 14:24, December 20, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi Monday called on the United States to work with China to find out the way of peaceful coexistence between the two major countries.

Wang made the remarks at the opening ceremony of a symposium on the international situation and China's diplomacy in 2021.

The setbacks and confrontations over the past year once again show that the fundamental cause of the serious difficulties and multiple challenges in the China-U.S. relations lies in the strategic misjudgment made by the U.S. side on China and bilateral relations, Wang said.

He noted some people in the United States are unwilling to admit that other countries also have the right to development, unwilling to accept the fact that China is growing stronger and making progress, unwilling to agree that China and the United States can achieve mutual benefit and win-win results, and try to form a camp to contain and suppress China.

"The wrong words and deeds of the U.S. side not only seriously damage the interests of the two peoples, but also seriously impact world peace and stability," Wang said.

"China's position is consistent and clear. Dialogue can be held, but it should be equal; cooperation is welcome, but it should be mutually beneficial; it is fine to compete, but it should be healthy; we are not afraid of confrontation, and will fight to the end," Wang said.

Noting both stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation, Wang said it is the most important lesson learned from the exchanges between China and the United States for more than half a century and history will surely continue to prove this truth.

"It is hoped that the U.S. side will earnestly implement the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, fulfill its commitments to win trust and work with China to explore the way of peaceful coexistence between the two major countries," Wang added.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)