China's counter-sanctions against US 'fully justified': spokesperson

(People's Daily App) 14:28, January 12, 2022

China on Tuesday said that it has made justified moves to defend its interests responding to US sanctions.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks in response to a question about US top diplomat Antony Blinken's statement on Monday.

Blinken said China's sanctions against commissioners of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom were "without merit" and alleged there was "ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang."

"Allegations of genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang are lies of the century fabricated by some individuals in the US," Wang said. "The US side has been creating rumors to malign China, tarnish China's image and contain its development, but their conspiracy will not succeed."

Wang said that over the past few years, the US, under the disguise of democracy, human rights and religion, imposed unilateral sanctions on dozens of Chinese officials and several entities pursuant to its domestic legislation on issues concerning China's sovereignty and territorial integrity such as Xinjiang and Hong Kong, all of which were without merit.

"These acts interfere in China's internal affairs and gravely harm China's interests," the spokesperson said. "The Chinese side has made response in accordance with law, which are completely justified moves to defend sovereignty, security and development interests."

China would continue to take "all necessary measures to safeguard our national sovereignty, dignity and legitimate interests," Wang said.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)