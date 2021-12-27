Home>>
China confirms receiving U.S. visa applicants to attend Winter Olympics
(CGTN) 17:04, December 27, 2021
File Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian.
China's Foreign Ministry on Monday confirmed that China has received visa applications from relevant U.S. officials to attend the Beijing Winter Olympics and will process them according to international practice, relevant regulations and the principle of reciprocity.
Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian also called on the U.S. to stop politicizing sports and stop interfering with the Beijing Winter Olympics.
