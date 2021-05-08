Mainland spokesperson rebukes DPP official for provocative remarks

Xinhua) 10:56, May 08, 2021

BEIJING, May 7 (Xinhua) -- A mainland spokesperson on Friday lashed out at separatists seeking "Taiwan independence," saying they shall be judged by history.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in response to a query on the comments made by Joseph Wu, an official with Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities, during a recent interview with an Australian media.

By obfuscating cause and effect, Wu and his like attempted to fool Taiwan compatriots and mislead the international community, Zhu noted.

Reiterating that there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is an inseparable part of China's territory, Zhu said Taiwan will never be separated from China.

Warning the DPP authorities and separatists like Wu not to misjudge the situation, Zhu said any attempts to seek "Taiwan independence" will lead to a dead end.

"We have the determination and capability to deter separatist activities seeking 'Taiwan independence,' defend China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and safeguard common interests of compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait," Zhu said.

