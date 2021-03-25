DPP authority's attempts seeking "Taiwan independence" lead to dead end: spokesperson

Xinhua) 14:33, March 25, 2021

BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- A mainland spokesperson on Wednesday said the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority's attempts to establish "two Chinas," "one China, one Taiwan" or seek "Taiwan independence" only lead to a dead end.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in response to the DPP authority's false claim that the mainland had pressured Paraguay to sever "diplomatic ties" with Taiwan over vaccine issues.

The one-China principle is a universal consensus of the international community, Zhu said.

China has always stood for making COVID-19 vaccines public goods that are accessible and affordable around the world, and has taken concrete steps to provide vaccines for or carry out vaccine cooperation with countries in need, Zhu said, stressing that China opposes any act to politicize vaccine issues.

