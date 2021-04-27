China opposes unilateral sanctions, threat of sanctions: spokesperson

April 27, 2021

BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday expressed its opposition to the wanton use of unilateral sanctions or the threat of sanctions, saying that such actions constitute power politics and hegemonic bullying, which are unpopular and face increasing resistance.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks during a daily press briefing in response to a query on the recent expulsion of Russian diplomats by the United States and some European countries.

China always advocates that countries should properly resolve their differences through equal consultations on the basis of mutual respect, Wang said.

Noting that the global COVID-19 situation is still very serious, the spokesperson said facing the common challenges of mankind, the international community should work concertedly to overcome the difficulties, jointly respond to new threats and challenges, contribute to the early recovery of the global economy and promote international peace and security.

China and Russia enjoy a comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era, Wang said, adding that the two sides will continue to understand and support each other in safeguarding their respective sovereignty, security and development interests.

