China issues commemorative coins to celebrate Year of Tiger

Xinhua) 08:56, November 19, 2021

Wu Guanying, one of the designers of the reverse of the commemorative coins to celebrate the Chinese zodiac Year of the Tiger, also professor of Academy of Arts &Design in Tsinghua University, introduces the design of the commemorative coins in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 18, 2021. China's central bank issued a set of gold and silver commemorative coins on Thursday to celebrate the Chinese zodiac Year of the Tiger. The set consists of eight gold and five silver coins, all of which will be legal tender in China, the People's Bank of China said in an online statement. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Participants watch a trailer promoting the commemorative coins to celebrate the Chinese zodiac Year of the Tiger at a ceremony in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 18, 2021. China's central bank issued a set of gold and silver commemorative coins on Thursday to celebrate the Chinese zodiac Year of the Tiger. The set consists of eight gold and five silver coins, all of which will be legal tender in China, the People's Bank of China said in an online statement. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

The commemorative coins to celebrate the Chinese zodiac Year of the Tiger are pictured in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 18, 2021. China's central bank issued a set of gold and silver commemorative coins on Thursday to celebrate the Chinese zodiac Year of the Tiger. The set consists of eight gold and five silver coins, all of which will be legal tender in China, the People's Bank of China said in an online statement. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A participant takes a photo of the commemorative coins to celebrate the Chinese zodiac Year of the Tiger at a ceremony in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 18, 2021. China's central bank issued a set of gold and silver commemorative coins on Thursday to celebrate the Chinese zodiac Year of the Tiger. The set consists of eight gold and five silver coins, all of which will be legal tender in China, the People's Bank of China said in an online statement. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

The commemorative coins to celebrate the Chinese zodiac Year of the Tiger are pictured in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 18, 2021. China's central bank issued a set of gold and silver commemorative coins on Thursday to celebrate the Chinese zodiac Year of the Tiger. The set consists of eight gold and five silver coins, all of which will be legal tender in China, the People's Bank of China said in an online statement. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

