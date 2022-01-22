Home>>
Beijing reports 10 local COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 13:39, January 22, 2022
Beijing reported 10 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and six asymptomatic carriers on Friday, local health authorities said Saturday.
Of the 10 confirmed cases, one had been reported as an asymptomatic carrier before, according to the Beijing Municipal Health Commission.
The commission noted that cold chain, food, logistics, cleaning and other employees and people living with them should take nucleic acid tests under the arrangements of their companies.
(Web editor: Liu Ning, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Beijing embraces first snowfall in 2022
- Down a bowl of douzhi, taste a unique snack enjoyed by Beijingers
- In pics: snow scenery of Beijing
- Beijing battles both Delta, Omicron ahead of Winter Olympics
- Investment in Winter Olympics to make China a world standard-bearer for winter sports: Chilean Ambassador to China
- Beijing reaches new environment milestones in 2021
- Beijing airports expect 6.58 mln passengers over Spring Festival season
- Former SCO Secretary-General calls for an end to political boycotts of Beijing Winter Olympics
- Beijing's retail sales rebound to pre-pandemic level: official
- Beijing sets air quality record in 2021
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.