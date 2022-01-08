Beijing's retail sales rebound to pre-pandemic level: official

Xinhua) 10:16, January 08, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- Beijing's retail sales of consumer goods in 2021 basically rebounded to the pre-COVID-19 level, a local official said Friday.

Retail sales of consumer goods in the capital are expected to have reached 1.5 trillion yuan (about 235 billion U.S. dollars) in 2021, said Guo Wenjie, deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Commerce Bureau, at the ongoing fifth session of the 15th Beijing Municipal People's Congress.

From January to November last year, total consumption and services consumption in Beijing increased 13.1 percent and 15.5 percent year on year, respectively.

Beijing aims to build itself into an international consumption center city with global influence and competitiveness, and a global reputation by 2025, Guo said.

The city's political consultative and legislative meetings both kicked off this week to discuss local economic and social development over the past year and make plans for 2022.

