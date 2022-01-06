China's space station leaves an orbital trail in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:24, January 06, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's space station leaves an orbital trail as it travels above the skies in Beijing, the host city for the upcoming Olympic Winter Games 2022.

It has been over two months since China launched the Shenzhou-13 spaceship, sending three taikonauts on a six-month mission to construct its space station.

Enjoy the following images achieved by stacking multiple exposures.

