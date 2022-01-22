Liaison office of central gov't slams European Parliament's so-called Hong Kong resolution

Photo taken on Nov. 24, 2021 shows a view of Hong Kong, south China. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

"Any external forces interfering in Hong Kong affairs and repeatedly staging such self-deceiving political farces are doomed to failure," said the spokesperson of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in HKSAR.

HONG KONG, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- The Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Friday firmly rejected and strongly condemned the so-called Hong Kong-related resolution of the European Parliament.

A spokesperson for the office condemned the resolution for smearing "one country, two systems," wantonly interfering in China's internal affairs, and calling on the European Union (EU) to impose sanctions on Chinese officials.

Some anti-China disruptors will surely be punished for their illegal acts, and any external forces cannot change the outcome, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson stressed that the development of China-EU cooperation is an overwhelming trend, and the prosperity and stability of Hong Kong bear on the interests of more than 2,300 EU enterprises and 350,000 EU citizens in Hong Kong.

"We urge some European politicians to grasp the situation, respect the facts, and not to lift the stone only to drop it on their own feet," said the spokesperson.

In response to the European Parliament resolution, a spokesperson for the Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the HKSAR also said on Friday that in violation of international law and the basic norms governing international relations, the European Parliament once again judged others' democracy with condensation and interfered in China's internal affairs including Hong Kong affairs, which is unacceptable.

The commissioner's office also criticized the resolution for smearing Hong Kong's democracy and freedom, for calling for sanctions against the central government and HKSAR government officials, and for asking for a boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympic Games.

"In disregard of history and reality, the European Parliament has repeatedly smeared Hong Kong and attacked China under the pretext of so-called 'democracy and freedom' for a publicity stunt," the spokesperson noted.

The commissioner's office urged some politicians of the European Parliament to follow the historical trend, change course, stop the political hysteria against China and China's HKSAR, stop bullying acts of threatening to impose sanctions, and stop interfering in China's internal affairs including Hong Kong affairs in any form.

The HKSAR government on Friday also voiced strong opposition to the European Parliament resolution, saying European Parliament made baseless allegations and smeared the rule of law, freedom and democratic development in Hong Kong.

"Regarding the suggestions by foreign politicians on the so-called 'sanctions' on HKSAR government officials, the HKSAR government despises the suggestions and will continue to strive to safeguard national security," a spokesperson noted.

"We urge foreign politicians to immediately stop breaching international laws based on their biased political interests to intervene in Hong Kong matters, which are purely the internal affairs of China," the spokesperson said.

