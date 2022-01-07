More Hong Kongers opt for Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

Xinhua) 09:19, January 07, 2022

HONG KONG, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) gave about 18,000 initial injections on Tuesday, 61 percent opted for the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

The remainder of the newly vaccinated received BioNTech SE vaccine that uses new mRNA technology to target the virus's genetic makeup, the report added.

"More Hong Kong residents are getting their first COVID-19 vaccinations," Bloomberg said, adding that the jump in first doses outpaced the roughly 16,400 booster shots given.

The rising demand showed progress has been made against vaccine hesitancy in the HKSAR, Bloomberg said.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)