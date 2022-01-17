5.6-magnitude quake hits 40 km east of Qala-e-Naw, Afghanistan -- USGS

Xinhua) 20:33, January 17, 2022

HONG KONG, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 jolted 40 km east of Qala-e-Naw, Afghanistan at 11:40 GMT on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 34.9479 degrees north latitude and 63.5686 degrees east longitude.

