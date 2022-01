We Are China

People make traditional lion head for upcoming Chinese New Year in Bogor, Indonesia

Xinhua) 10:38, January 16, 2022

A worker makes a traditional lion head for the upcoming Chinese New Year celebration in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia, on Jan. 15, 2022. (Photo by Sandika Fadilah/Xinhua)

