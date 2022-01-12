Chinese qipao's fashion gala shines in Expo 2020 Dubai

Xinhua) 08:59, January 12, 2022

DUBAI, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- A lavish fashion gala featuring qipao, a traditional Chinese dress for women, was held on Monday in Expo 2020 Dubai as a part of the celebrations for the National Day of China Pavilion.

More than 30 models from different parts of the world walked gracefully on the center stage in Al Wasl Plaza, which is located at the center of the Expo. Hundreds of visitors gathered under the plaza's iconic dome and watched the elegant show with rapt attention.

Co-organized by China Arts and Entertainment Group and Miss Model of the World International Organization, the qipao gala aims to show the world the charm of Chinese traditional costumes.

The National Day of China Pavilion was celebrated on Monday with a flag-raising ceremony, and performances of Peking Opera, children's chorus and fashion shows.

