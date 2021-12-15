Home>>
Creative outfit videos keep art of Chinese opera alive
(People's Daily App) 10:41, December 15, 2021
Chinese photographer Youhang spreads knowledge of traditional Chinese opera creatively by outfit transition videos.
His videos capture the beauty of the Chinese opera costume and the emotions of characters, oozing the charm of Chinese traditional culture.
He also hopes his videos will arouse children's enthusiasm in Chinese opera.
Video Source: Kwai
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
