Creative outfit videos keep art of Chinese opera alive

(People's Daily App) 10:41, December 15, 2021

Chinese photographer Youhang spreads knowledge of traditional Chinese opera creatively by outfit transition videos.

His videos capture the beauty of the Chinese opera costume and the emotions of characters, oozing the charm of Chinese traditional culture.

He also hopes his videos will arouse children's enthusiasm in Chinese opera.

Video Source: Kwai

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)