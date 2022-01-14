Chinese VP meets French president's diplomatic counselor

Xinhua) 08:44, January 14, 2022

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan meets with Emmanuel Bonne, diplomatic counselor to French President Emmanuel Macron, via video link in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan hailed China-France bilateral relations during a virtual meeting with Emmanuel Bonne, diplomatic counselor to French President Emmanuel Macron in Beijing Thursday.

Wang said under the guidance of the two heads of state, relations between China and France have maintained a healthy and stable development momentum.

China has always seen France as a comprehensive strategic partner and stands ready to work with the European nation to make contributions to world peace, stability and sustainable development, Wang said.

"Harmony in diversity is one of the experiences in the development of EU, which should also become the guiding principle for the relations between China and Europe," said Wang, adding that China stands ready to cooperate with EU to champion the principle of mutual respect, opening and cooperation to achieve common prosperity.

Noting that France holds the EU's rotating presidency in the first half of this year, Wang expressed the hope that France would lead EU to have a correct understanding of China, and independently develop relations and carry out cooperation with China.

Bonne said France attaches great importance to its relations with China and is willing to work with China to enhance high-level exchanges and strategic communication.

France stands ready to play a constructive role in promoting the building of a win-win cooperative relationship between EU and China, Bonne added.

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan meets with Emmanuel Bonne, diplomatic counselor to French President Emmanuel Macron, via video link in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)