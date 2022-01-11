Vice Premier calls for more efforts to stabilize employment

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua on Monday called for stronger efforts to keep employment stable.

Hu made the remarks while addressing a meeting of the leading group on employment work under the State Council in Beijing.

He said that China's employment situation maintained its overall stability with positive momentum last year.

Hu called for efforts to create new jobs, encouraged entrepreneurship to promote employment, and urged to focus work on the employment of university graduates.

China's employment is highly market-oriented, Hu said, urging employment authorities to seek new work methods and accelerate the development of a high-standard human resources market.

He also called for improving public employment services, organizing vocational training, and effectively protecting the legitimate rights and interests of workers.

