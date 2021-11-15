China's surveyed urban unemployment rate drops in October

Xinhua) 10:19, November 15, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's surveyed urban unemployment rate stood at 4.9 percent in October, 0.4 percentage points lower than the same period last year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.

