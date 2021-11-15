Home>>
China's surveyed urban unemployment rate drops in October
(Xinhua) 10:19, November 15, 2021
BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's surveyed urban unemployment rate stood at 4.9 percent in October, 0.4 percentage points lower than the same period last year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China to improve employment benefits for technical school graduates
- Industrial park in Xinjiang's Kashgar provides jobs for local residents
- China's employment situation better than expected in Q3, but challenges remain
- China's job market stable, employment quality rising: white paper
- Aksu Prefecture in NW China’s Xinjiang stabilizes employment through various ways
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.