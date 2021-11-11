China to improve employment benefits for technical school graduates

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- China will improve employment benefits for technical school graduates in the 2021-2025 period, according to a five-year plan published by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security.

Works will be done during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025) to allow technical school graduates to enjoy relevant policies on employment, entrepreneurship and army recruitment, as well as those on the granting of professional titles and employment in public institutions, says the plan.

Technical schools are schools specializing in training frontline workers in the production and service sectors. As of the end of 2020, China had 2,423 technical schools, with 3.95 million students enrolled.

In the 2021-2025 period, China plans to keep the number of students at technical schools above 3.6 million and the employment rate for graduates above 97 percent, according to the plan.

By 2025, China expects to have provided over 20 million vocational training sessions to enterprise employees and key employment groups, as well as training more than 2 million highly-skilled personnel.

The plan also pledges to ensure benefits for students in technical schools, such as improving internship arrangements and providing work-related injury insurance for interns.

