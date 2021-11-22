Over 85 pct young Chinese intend to have side jobs: survey

Xinhua) 09:25, November 22, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- A recent survey by China Youth Daily shows that 85.5 percent of young Chinese are willing to take up side jobs.

Of the 2,454 respondents aged from 18 to 35, nearly 12 percent have already had a side job in addition to their full-time work.

Nearly 82 percent of the respondents found that more young people are taking up side jobs, with popular choices including online business, being internet celebrities, and selling online courses.

Among the people surveyed, 63.8 percent said that the capability of overall planning is vital to side hustles.

The attitude toward having side hustles varies among young people. About 72 percent believe that side jobs provide more possibilities, while 63.5 percent said that side hustles enrich spiritual life and offer a more colorful life outside of work.

