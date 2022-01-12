Home>>
Village-run sauerkraut factory creates jobs for locals in NE China
(Xinhua) 17:04, January 12, 2022
Workers check Chinese sauerkraut in fermentation at a factory in Tanggangzi Village, Anshan City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 10, 2022. Chinese sauerkraut is a popular dish in northeast China. Tanggangzi Village in northeast China's Liaoning Province built a village-run sauerkraut factory. The factory has created over 120 jobs for villagers and its products sell well both at home and abroad. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
