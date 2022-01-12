Home>>
International investors, observers confident in Hong Kong: Carrie Lam
(People's Daily App) 13:50, January 12, 2022
With "one country, two systems" back on the right track, international investors and observers have shown confidence in Hong Kong, said Carrie Lam, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.
She made the remarks when delivering a speech at the 15th Asian Financial Forum held on Monday.
