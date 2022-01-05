DPP authority's attempts to disrupt Hong Kong will not go unpunished: spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:32, January 05, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland will take resolute actions to foil any actions from Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority to disrupt Hong Kong, a mainland spokesperson said on Tuesday.

When commenting on the DPP authority's defamation of the recent law enforcement operations in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said that the DPP's vile attempts to disrupt Hong Kong will not go unpunished.

The HKSAR government's handling of certain cases is in accordance with the law and has the mainland's full support, Zhu said.

Zhu noted that the true intention behind the DPP's meddling in Hong Kong affairs and vilifying the "one country, two systems" principle is to seek so-called "Taiwan independence."

During recent law enforcement operations, Hong Kong police arrested a number of individuals suspected of publishing seditious materials and froze relevant assets.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Du Mingming)